BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 1.6%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.45. 175,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 240,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

