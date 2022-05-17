BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.47 and last traded at C$37.38. Approximately 893,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 934,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

