Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Average PT from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

