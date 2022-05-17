Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

