Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,573. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

