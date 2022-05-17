BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 2,418,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,471. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

