Bridgeworth LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

