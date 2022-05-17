Bridgeworth LLC Sells 720 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,955 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

