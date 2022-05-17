Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 10,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

