Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $141.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

