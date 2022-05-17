Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 901,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,885. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,644 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

