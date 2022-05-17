Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 23,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
