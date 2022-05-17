Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO opened at $582.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $425.70 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

