Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $25.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 412,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 158.21%.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
