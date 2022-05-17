Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
