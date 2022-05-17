Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

