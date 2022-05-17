Brokerages Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LianBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIAN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. LianBio has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

