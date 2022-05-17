Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $3.06 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $10.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 5,090,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,802. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.