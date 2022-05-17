Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of PXS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 3,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,583. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

