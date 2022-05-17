Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Xylem reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

XYL traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. Xylem has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

