Brokerages Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 260,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

