Brokerages Expect Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCRT. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

TCRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

