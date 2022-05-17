Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.25. Argo Group International posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,866. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

