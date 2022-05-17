Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.03. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $205,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.51. 9,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,909. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.