Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.20 Million

Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $286.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.80 million and the highest is $288.60 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $237.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 3,497,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 197,640 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 142.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.