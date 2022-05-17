Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $4.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $8.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of WIRE traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.10. Encore Wire has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

