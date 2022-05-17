Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. John Bean Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 272.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of JBT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 340,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,461. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

