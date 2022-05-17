Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $92.83

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,347,000.

Alcoa stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

