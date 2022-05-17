Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

