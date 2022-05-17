Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $104.75

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

