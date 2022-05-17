Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $189.67

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 446,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,825. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

