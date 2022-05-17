Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Target Price at C$90.91

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MG traded up C$4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,523. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$70.16 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.8000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

