Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $50.20

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 276,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,180. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

