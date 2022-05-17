Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $23.29

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

PBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,233. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752,683 shares in the company, valued at $491,798,763.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

