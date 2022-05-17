Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $91.11

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,338. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.