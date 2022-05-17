Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $162.25

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.31.
SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. 1,751,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,091. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
