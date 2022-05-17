Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMR stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 5,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,941. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

