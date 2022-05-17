Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $4.39

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 16,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,408. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.