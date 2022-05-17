Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT at $11.20

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.00 ($10.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.63) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.35) to €10.10 ($10.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

