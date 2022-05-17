Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Brown & Brown also posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

