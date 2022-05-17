Bruker Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.