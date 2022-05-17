BTIG Research Lowers Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $11.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 497.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

PASG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,134. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.