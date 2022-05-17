BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MREO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

