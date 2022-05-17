Bunzl plc (BZLFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on July 8th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

BZLFY opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.18) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,225.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

