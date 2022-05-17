Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 949.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.09 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

