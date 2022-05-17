BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 8th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.