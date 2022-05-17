Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 87 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

TMO stock traded up $15.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

