Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,865. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

