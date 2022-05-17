Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

EUSB stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 38,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

