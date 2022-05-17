Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

NUEM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

