Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 8,397,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,229 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

